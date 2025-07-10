Game Postponed
July 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Tonight's game (7/9) has been postponed due to inclement weather. We will play a single admission double header beginning at 4 pm tomorrow with gates opening at 3:30. Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any 2025 Flying Boxcars regular season home game. Tickets may be exchanged in person at the box office, through email, or via phone call.
You may reach our ticket office at tickets@flyingboxcars.com
