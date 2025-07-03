Kickham Named ALPB Pitcher of the Month

(New York) - Outfielder Dylan Rock of the Lexington Legends and left-handed pitcher Mike Kickham of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have been honored as the Atlantic League's Players of the Month for June 2025. Rock, the Player of the Month, tied a professional baseball record by hitting a home run in eight consecutive games while Kickham, the Pitcher of the Month, threw just the eighth no-hitter in league history.

Rock, 26, tied a professional baseball record by hitting a home run in eight consecutive games. The streak started June 18 with a ninth inning home run against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers and continued through a pair of three-game series with the High Point Rockers and the Charleston Dirty Birds. The streak came to an end on June 27 at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Only three Major League players have homered in eight consecutive games, starting with Pittsburgh's Dale Long (1956), the Yankees' Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey, Jr. of Seattle (1993). The only previous minor league player to homer in eight straight games was Justin Foscue of the Texas Rangers organization who, in 2021, homered once in the Arizona Complex League then in seven straight games with the Hickory (N.C.) Crawdads.

Rock hit .315 for the month with a league-best 11 home runs and 21 RBI while also stealing seven bases. He had a slugging percentage of .753 and an OPS of 1.175.

Kickham, 36, tossed his no-hitter on June 14 when he shutdown the Staten Island FerryHawks SIUH Community Park. Kickham needed 114 pitches in the 1-0 win as he walked two and struck out 12, the most strikeouts in a no-hitter in league history.

For the month, Kickham went 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 36.1 innings covering five starts. He threw two shutouts during the month and issued just five walks.

The ALPB has crowned the York Revolution as the first half North Division champions and the High Point Rockers as the South Division title winners. Each club will advance to the ALPB Division Championship Series which begins September 20. The second half of the ALPB season gets underway on Tuesday, July 8.







