Battle of Bullpens Goes to Stormers in Extras

July 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): In what became a battle of matching goose eggs from both bullpens, the York Revolution were tripped up in 10 innings, 5-4 by the Lancaster Stormers in front of 3,845 fans at WellSpan Park on Wednesday night.

Lancaster got off to a quick start with two runs on four singles in the top of the first. Mason Martin's single to right drove in a run before an out was recorded, and Joe Campagna plated another with a one-out knock to center.

York responded right away as Jalen Miller became the league's third to 70 hits with a leadoff single to left and became the league's second to 25 steals on the season as he swiped second. That set up Marty Costes who drove an RBI single up the middle, extending his on-base streak to all 42 games played on the season, the third longest streak in Revs history and just three games shy of tying Nate Espy (2007) for second.

Revs starter J.C. Ramirez performed an abrupt turnaround, setting down eight consecutive batters including five out of seven on strikeouts as he struck out the side in the second inning.

The Stormers added a run in the fourth to go up 3-1 as Dave Matthews stroked an RBI single to left, but Ramirez escaped a bases loaded jam by retiring Evan Alexander on a 1-2-3 double play.

After wasting a one-out double from Brandon Lewis in the second and a leadoff double by Costes in the third, the Revs finally broke through, tying the game in the fourth. Lewis started things with a single to left and Jeremy Arocho reached on an error. That opened the door for Miller who smacked a two-run double down the right field line, becoming the league's fourth player to 20 doubles on the season as the Revs drew even at 3-3.

Ramirez finished strong with a scoreless fifth including an 11-pitch strikeout of Joseph Carpenter, his seventh of the night, and from there the bullpens took center stage.

For the Revs, Dallas Woolfolk used a double play ball to retire the side in order in the sixth, and Danny Denz logged a 1-2-3 seventh. Mauricio Llovera worked around a one-out single for a scoreless eighth, and closer Cam Robinson worked a seventh consecutive scoreless outing and 14th in-a-row without an earned run with a perfect ninth.

York's offense was also put on pause as Billy Sullivan stranded a pair in the fifth out of the Lancaster 'pen, Jackson Rees fired two hitless innings in the sixth and seventh, Gerson Moreno handled a 1-2-3 eighth, and Scott Engler yielded just a two-out single to Jaylin Davis in the ninth.

Revs lefty Ian Churchill was on the cusp of a scoreless tenth after a huge pop up of Martin for the second out as he jumped ahead of Carpenter with two strikes, but the Lancaster designated hitter served a two-run single into right to break the stalemate.

Arocho's two-out bloop single produced a run for the Revs in the bottom of the tenth and his stolen base put the tying run at second, but Engler ended it with a strikeout, earning the win in his first two-inning appearance of the season.

York stranded a season-high-tying 12 runners and went 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position including 2-for-14 over the first five innings.

The Revs will look to salvage the finale on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Wes Scott (4-3, 3.33) faces Lancaster right hander Noah Bremer (4-1, 4.31). It is Patriotic Bash presented by York County Veterans Outreach, Members 1st Federal Credit Union Member Appreciation Night, and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union.







