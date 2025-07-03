Atlantic League 2024 Player of the Year Keon Barnum Signs with the Dirty Birds

July 3, 2025

Charleston Dirty Birds







(Charleston, WV) - Former 1st-round pick and 2024 ALPB Player of the Year, Keon Barnum, is making his comeback to Charleston. After spending the first half of the summer in Mexico, the Dirty Birds announced the slugger's highly anticipated return.

"This is my third season working with Keon," said Charleston Dirty Birds Owner/CEO, Andy Shea. "The presence he brings to a team and a lineup cannot be overstated. When Keon is around, everyone knows."

Last season, Barnum played in 120 games as a first baseman or designated hitter for Charleston in 2024. He led the league with 41 home runs and drove in the second-most runs with 115. The left-handed hitter also had the second most hits in the league (141), most total bases (288), second most walks (82), and second most extra-base hits (65). Barnum was second in the league for slugging percentage (.615), OPS (1.018), and total runs produced (164). Defensively, Barnum played 83 games at first base and only committed four errors. His fielding percentage was .993.

"Barnum was a game-changer for us last season and having him back in Charleston is a huge boost for our team and our fans," said Ben Blum, Dirty Birds General Manager. "His leadership in the clubhouse and power at the plate speak for themselves, and we're excited to see the impact he'll make as we push into the second half of the season."

Charleston currently sits in fourth place in the Southern Division with a record of 28-31. With the first half winding down, Barnum's bat promises to add a spark in the Dirty Birds' offense as the second half starts Tuesday, July 8. The teams with best record from that point on in each division will also qualify for the playoffs in September.







