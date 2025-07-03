Sellout Crowd Enjoys Dazzling Display from the Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 9-2 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 7,244 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning on Taylor Kohlwey's two-out RBI single to centerfield against FerryHawks starting pitcher Dylan Sabia. Long Island made it 2-0 in their favor in the second courtesy of an Ivan Castillo run-scoring base hit. The Flock opened up a 4-0 advantage in the third by way of a Justin O'Conner two-run double.

Cody Thomas' sacrifice fly to deep left field in the fourth made it 5-0 in favor of the Ducks. Staten Island got to within 5-1 in the fifth thanks to an RBI groundout from Eddy Diaz versus Long Island starter Juan Hillman. The visitors cut the deficit to 5-2 in the sixth on Mark Contreras' run-scoring two-base hit. The Flock plated three runs in the bottom of the frame for an 8-2 cushion on a solo home run to right field off the bat of Ivan Castillo and a two-run blast to right by Thomas. Thomas was at it again in the eighth as he closed out the scoring with a booming solo tater to right centerfield.

Hillman (4-4) picked up the victory after allowing just two runs on four hits over six innings pitched, walking three and striking out seven. Sabia (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on seven hits in three innings pitched, walking a pair while striking out one.

Six Long Island batters in their lineup had multiple-hit performances, with Thomas leading the way tallying three hits, four RBIs and three runs scored.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander David Griffin (4-1, 4.41) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars lefty Quinton Martinez (0-1, 7.10).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 11, to open a three-game set with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be Irish Heritage Night, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Koozies, presented by Irish Poet Restaurant Bar. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







