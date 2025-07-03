Lexington's Comeback Comes up Short as Legends Falls 9-8 to Charleston

July 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Charleston, WV - After dropping game one, the Legends returned to GoMart Park for game two against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Lexington gave the start to Colton Eastman while the Dirty Birds looked to Jonh Henriquez to get things going.

Charleston swiftly plated one in the first with a one-out solo shot from Benjamin Blackwell. However, Lexington was able to strike back in the second when JT Riddle laid down an RBI single that plated two runs and put the Legends in the lead. This lead did not last for long, though, as Alsander Womack's home run to lead off the second inning tied it back up. The Legends were then able to pull back ahead on an RBI single from Xane Washington, which plated one. This was followed by a sac fly hit by Isais Quiroz, making it a 4-2 ball game in the third. The lead continued to change at the bottom of the third as Joseph Rosa's RBI single plated two before Zach Daniel laid down an RBI single as well that brought in the go-ahead run, making it 5-4.

Pedro Gonzalez put Lexington back in front with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. The Legends would add on another in the fifth on a fielder's choice that put them up 7-5. However, Charleston tied it right back up with a two-run home run of their own from Joseph Rosa before Demetrius Moorer laid down an RBI single to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. They continued to extend their lead in the fifth with a lead-off solo shot from Chad Sedio, but Jack Lynch was able to strike out two before any more damage could be caused.

Both team's offenses started to cool down in the final three innings as the pitchers were able to settle in. Jimmy Loper came in for relief in the seventh and was able to strike out three. Lexington attempted to mount a comeback in the final frame. They were able to plate one as Ryan McCarthy's RBI single brought home Andy Atwood to make it a one-run ballgame, but ultimately, they were unable to find the tying run.

Lexington falls 9-8 to the Dirty Birds as Charleston takes the series. Edison Suriel earned his first win of the season, going to 1-2, and the save is given to Ronaldo Alesandro for his 2nd save of the year. The loss goes to Colton Eastman, which ties his record at 5-5 on the season. Lexington will return to GoMart Park on July 3rd for the final game of the series. The Legends will make their return to Legends Field on July 4th against their ALPB Southern Division foe the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. It's the biggest and best fireworks show in the Bluegrass, and fans can get the best seat in the house to watch fireworks presented by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM. The FLAMING FEMME will be in attendance with her dazzling fire dancing performance throughout the game!







Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.