Stormers Fall In Slugfest

July 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers did enough offensively to win most games.

Thursday, it was not enough.

Frankie Tostado went 5-for-5, and Jalen Miller hit a crucial late home run, as the York Revolution outhammered the Stormers, 13-11, avoiding a sweep of the three-game series.

The War of the Roses now stands at six games apiece.

It was an all-out war, right from the beginning. Lancaster jumped on starter Wes Scott for a pair of runs on the first three batters of the night as Evan Alexander walked and scored on a double by Nick Ward to the left center gap. Mason Martin singled up the middle.

Scott settled things down for a while, retiring 11 in a row. Meanwhile, Tostado and Jeffrey Wehler collected RBI singles in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 2-2, and two more runs scored off Lancaster's Noah Bremer in the third for a 4-2 lead. Ariel Sandoval hit the first of his two homers over the 37 1/2-foot wall in left in the top of the fourth, but Jaylin Davis answered with a belt to right center in the bottom of the inning, and Tostado added an RBI double for a 6-3 lead.

Undaunted, the Stormers reached Scott and Hunter Dula (4-1) for a five-run fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Joseph Carpenter singled to left to slice the lead to one. Sandoval cleared the left field wall a second time, and the Stormers were up, 8-6.

However, the Revs scored four of their own in the bottom of the inning. Brandon Lewis singled home William Simoneit; Miller added a two-run double, and Jeremy Arocho greeted Jackson Rees with an RBI single to right to boost York back ahead, 10-8.

Mason Martin took care of that with a two-run homer to the opposite field, his league-leading 20th of the season, tying the game at 10-10 in the sixth.

Tostado led off the bottom of the inning with his third double, and fourth hit, of the night. A wild pitch from Rees, the sixth of the night from the Lancaster staff, moved the lead runner to third. Tostado held his ground as Marty Costes grounded to short. Simoneit hit a sharp comebacker. Rees initially fumbled the ball, then tried to make a play behind Tostado at third as Simoneit reached on a fielder's choice. Wehler knocked home the tiebreaker on a sac fly, and the Revs were not caught again.

Miller socked his two-run homer in the seventh for a 13-10 lead, and Andrew Semo connected to lead off the eighth, capping the scoring. Lancaster left the tying runs on base in the ninth.

The Stormers open a three-game series against Charleston on Friday night. Max Green (0-4) will make the start against Jamison Hill (2-5). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may also tune into FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Carpenter has driven home at least one run in seven straight games...Martin extended his on base streak to a 25th game...Tostado's five-hit game was the first against the Stormers since Melky Mesa of the Revs in 2021...Lancaster is operating with only 12 pitchers...Sandoval was reactivated earlier in the day with RHP Kyle Johnson headed to the injured list...LHP Keylan Killgore will be placed on the injured list prior to Friday's game...Nick Ward has had three hits in three of the last four games.







Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.