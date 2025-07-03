Gastonia Powers past Rockers with Big Eighth

July 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C.- The Gastonia Ghost Peppers broke a 3-3 tie with three eighth inning home runs and posted a 7-4 win over the High Point Rockers Thursday night in front of a sold out crowd of 4,185 at Truist Point.

The Ghost Peppers used solo homers from Brian O'Grady, Narciso Crook and Ethan Skender along with a triple from Eric De La Rosa to score four times in the eighth and take a 7-4 lead.

Gastonia took an early lead in the first when Justin Wylie hit a solo homer off Rockers starter Pat Gardner. But the Rockers rookie went 5.2 innings and allowed just five hits and two runs with five strikeouts in a no-decision.

A solo homer from De La Rosa in the third gave the Peppers a 2-0 lead.

The Rockers responded with an inside the park homer from Aidan Brewer in the third and a pair of solo homers from Jack Conley and Luis Gonzalez in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead.

Gastonia tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Skender singled and scored on an RBI single by Nate Scantlin. Stevie Branche (L, 2-2) came on in the eighth for the Rockers and took the loss. Gastonia reliever Kent Hasler (W, 1-1) claimed the win with Bryan Blanton earning his first save of the season.

All eight home runs hit in the game were solo homers.

Conley finished the game with two RBI while Drew Mendoza and Alex Dickerson each had a pair of hits for the Rockers. Jack Reinheimer led the Peppers with three hits.

The Rockers will be on the road from July 4 to July 6 to play a three-game series against the Ghost Peppers, but this time in their field at CaroMont Health Park. Friday and Sunday's games are both slated to start at 4 pm. Saturday's will take place at 7 pm. You can catch all the Rockers action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: Thursday's attendance of 4,185 was the fourth-largest in Truist Point history and marked the fourth sell-out on or near July 4 for the Rockers. .. Brewer's inside the park home run was just the third in Rockers history. Ben Aklinski and Zander Wiel each hit one in separate games against the Lexington Legends in 2022.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.