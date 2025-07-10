Ferryhawks Claim Back-And-Forth Series Finale

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 8-7 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

Long Island jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on River Town's two-run home run to right field and a double play ball that scored Ivan Castillo, who had reached on a walk. Staten Island answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Mark Contreras' RBI double and Nicholas Decker's RBI single. Kole Kaler got the runs back though in the second with a two-run single to right.

Pablo Sandoval closed the gap to 5-3 in the third with an RBI single to left field. Matt Scheffler's RBI infield single and Sandoval's two-run double in the fourth gave the FerryHawks a 6-5 lead. Drew Maggi's leadoff solo homer to left in the fifth pushed the host's lead to two.

However, Long Island tied the game at seven in the sixth on Justin O'Conner's RBI double to left-center and Kaler's RBI single to right. It stayed that way until the ninth inning when a two-out wild pitch allowed Sandoval to scamper home from third with the winning run.

Neither starter factored into the decision. David Griffin pitched three innings of three-run ball for the Ducks, allowing six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Christian Allegretti lasted five and two-thirds innings for the FerryHawks, giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five. Robbie Baker (5-2) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Jacob Asa (3-3) took the loss, conceding the winning run on two hits and a wild pitch in the ninth.

Kaler led the Ducks offense with two hits and three RBIs. Town added two extra-base hits, two RBIs and a run, while O'Conner chipped in with two hits, an RBI and two runs.

The Ducks return home on Friday night to open a three-game set with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be Irish Heritage Night, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Koozies, presented by Irish Poet Restaurant Bar. Additionally, the Irish American Baseball Society will posthumously induct Whitey Ford into the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (3-2, 3.16) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Skirrow (8-3, 4.48).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y.







