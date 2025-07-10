Atlantic League Names 2025 Mid-Season All-Star Team

(New York) - The Atlantic League and Baseball America today announced the 2025 Mid-Season All-Star team. The 13-member team includes representatives from eight of the ALPB's 10 clubs and was selected in a vote by the league's managers.

The North Division first half champion York Revolution led the way with three selections while the South Division champion High Point Rockers had two players selected. The Long Island Ducks and Lancaster Stormers also had two selections apiece.

York built its first half championship with an outstanding effort from closer Cam Robinson, the only unanimous selection on the team. Robinson was 3-1 in 23 first half appearances with a league-best 12 saves and a 0.39 ERA. Robinson allowed just 11 hits over his 24.1 innings and just one earned run while striking out 26.

Robinson was joined on the All-Star team by York teammates, second baseman Jalen Miller and shortstop Jeffrey Wehler.

Wehler posted a .320 batting average with 10 homers, four triples and 38 RBI. Defensively, Wehler was involved in more double plays, 26, than any other shortstop in the ALPB.

Miller hit .287 and was second in the league with 28 stolen bases. He posted a league-high 265 at-bats while being one of just three players in the ALPB to appear in all 63 games. His 55 runs scored were the second-most in the first half.

Miller shared the second base slot with Gastonia's Justin Wylie. Wylie, Gastonia's all-time home run leader, ranks fifth in the ALPB with 14 homers so far this season while leading the league with 57 RBI.

Lancaster's Mason Martin was named the first baseman on the All-Star team. Martin led the league with 20 home runs and 152 total bases, was fourth with 52 RBI and fourth in batting average at .352. Martin also ranked fourth in the league with 54 runs scored, fifth with 74 hits and second with 40 walks. His 38 extra base hits are the second-most in the Atlantic League this season.

The fourth member of the infield is High Point third baseman Drew Mendoza. The league's leading hitting in 2023, Mendoza is on a similar track this year. In the first half, he hit .314 with 12 homers and 49 RBI. The veteran hitter ranked fourth in the league by drawing 39 walks.

The halfway point batting leader is Long Island Ducks catcher Ronaldo Flores. Flores hit .362 in the first half while adding seven homers and 30 RBI while helping the Ducks to a second-place finish in the North Division.

The second Ducks player to be named to the All-Star team is outfielder River Town. Town ranked among the top five in the ALPB with a .429 on-base percentage while posting a .327 batting average, six homers and 36 RBI.

Joining Town in the outfield are Mark Contreras of Staten Island and High Point's Ben Aklinski.

Contreras hit .320 with nine home runs. Halfway through the season, Contreras was second in the league with 53 RBI and did not commit an error.

Aklinski, who has started at all three outfield positions for the Rockers, leads the league with 57 runs scored. Aklinski is a repeat member of the Mid-Season All-Star team, having also been honored in 2022.

Joining Robinson on the All-Star pitching staff are reliever Scott Engler of the Lancaster Stormers and starter Shawn Semple of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Semple has provided consistency to Southern Maryland's rotation in the first half. In a league-best 12 starts, he went 5-3 with a league-leading 2.92 ERA while allowing just 58 hits over his 72 innings of work.

Engler has prospered in middle inning relief for the Stormers. In a league-high 31 appearances covering 31.2 innings, Engler allowed just 24 hits and 15 walks while striking out 35 in posting a 4-1 record.

The second half of the ALPB season commenced on Tuesday, July 8 and will run through September 18. The postseason will begin on Saturday, September 20.

2025 Atlantic League Mid-Season All-Star Team

1B Mason Martin, Lancaster Stormers

2B Justin Wylie, Gastonia Ghost Peppers (tie)

2B Jalen Miller, York Revolution (tie)

SS Jeffrey Wehler, York Revolution

3B Drew Mendoza, High Point Rockers

C Ronaldo Flores, Long Island Ducks

DH Brady Whalen, Lexington Legends

OF Ben Aklinski, High Point Rockers

OF River Town, Long Island Ducks

OF Mark Contreras, Staten Island FerryHawks

CL Cam Robinson, York Revolution (*Unanimous)

REL Scott Engler, Lancaster Stormers

