Martin, Lucky Lead Lancaster to Split

Mason Martin scored four times, and Nick Lucky drove in three to lead Lancaster to a 10-2 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the second game of a doubleheader at Penn Medicine Park Thursday evening.

Southern Maryland struck for four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-2 decision in the opener.

In the nightcap, the Blue Crabs never retired Martin. He walked as part of a four-run first inning then delivered two singles and a double to push his season average back up to .359.

It was the first inning that vaulted the Stormers into a lead they never lost. Evan Alexander led off with a single to right. Nick Ward and Martin drew walks to fill the bases, and Ariel Sandoval reached Maceo Campbell (2-4) for a two-run single to left. Lucky bashed a long ground rule double to left center to score a third run, and Daniel Amaral made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to right.

Amaral singled home Martin in the fourth inning to stretch the Stormers' edge to 5-0.

Max Green (2-4) retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced but had to survive a dicey fourth inning. Zach Racusin led off with a triple to right center and scored on a Dondrei Hubbard sac fly. With two outs, Brett Barrera doubled to left. Giovanni Digiacomo picked up the only walk Green allowed in five innings, and Pearce Howard punched a single into left to bring the tying run to the plate. Green rallied to strike out Dexter.

The lefty yielded two more singles but no more runs in the fifth. Lancaster's bullpen combo of Jackson Rees and Scott Engler took the game the rest of the way, and the Stormers tacked on four more off relievers Jarod Wright and Hylan Hall to salt away the game.

In the opener, the Blue Crabs were able to reach Billy Sullivan (0-1) for a four spot in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock. Jamari Baylor led off with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Barrera drove a double to the wall in the right field corner to give the Crabs a lead. Digiacomo walked, then the pair stole second and third. Howard lifted a sacrifice fly to left for a 4-2 lead. A double by Dexter to left made it 5-2, and a bloop single by Jackson Loftin to center off Phil Diehl closed out the scoring.

The Stormers had taken a 2-0 lead in the third on singles by Amaral and Joe Campagna, a wild pitch, hit batter and a Nick Ward sac fly. Digiacomo slammed the night's only homer, a two-run blast in the fourth off newcomer Luke McCollough, to forge the tie.

Andrew Thurman (4-1) picked up the win in the opener, pitching 5 1/3 innings.

Lancaster will open a three-game series at Long Island on Friday evening. Noah Skirrow (8-3) will take the hill for Lancaster against right-hander Ryan Sandberg (3-2). Fans may tune into the action on FloBaseball beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Lucky has 32 RBI in his last 31 games...Sandoval has knocked home 21 in his last 16 games...Martin's double in the fifth inning of Game Two was his 40th extra base hit of the year...Rees has allowed only one earned run in his last 14.1 innings of work...Over that span, he has allowed 10 hits and has fanned 16...The second game win was the 496th of Ross Peeples' managerial career.







