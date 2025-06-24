Ferryhawks Strike Early to Take Series Opener

June 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks catcher Ronaldo Flores

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island's offense was led by Eddy Diaz, who finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs and a walk. Brandon Martorano added two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Roldani Baldwin drove home the Ducks lone run with a second inning RBI groundout. Ronaldo Flores singled, walked and scored a run, while Troy Viola added a double and a walk for the Flock.

FerryHawks starter Christian Allegretti (4-2) earned the win, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five. Ducks starter Justin Alintoff (1-4) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and five walks in four and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Atomic Wings will be holding a special free sampling event in the Duck Club restaurant and bar, open for all fans to enjoy. It's also an Urban Air Lake Grove Wednesday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove as fans exit the ballpark. It's a Waddle In Wednesday as well, and fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during the game will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2025 season (limit one voucher per person). Right-hander Tyler Beede (1-1, 5.00) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks lefty Adalberto Mejia (0-4, 5.40).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

