Dylan Rock Homers in Six Straight Games to Tie ALPB Record

June 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - Dylan Rock has tied the Atlantic League record for consecutive games with a home run in Lexington's Tuesday game against the Charleston Dirty Birds. The record was previously solely held by the Spire City Ghost Hounds' Leobaldo Cabrera during the 2023 season.

His home run in the bottom of the fifth gave Lexington a 3-1 lead over Charleston. His record-tying streak started on June 18th in Lexington's 17-3 victory over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, where he and Brady Whalen hit back-to-back home runs in the 9th inning that were the cherry on top for a high-scoring game. Since Rock's streak started, the Legends have ridden his energy and gone 4-1 to get back over .500 on the year.

The Lexington Legends are currently hosting the Charleston Dirty Birds in a mid-week series. After today's game the Legends and Dirty Birds will continue their rivalry on Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled for 11:00 AM, and finishing the homestand on Thursday, June 26th at 6:45 PM for Thirsty Thursday.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.