EJ Cumbo's Four RBIs Lift Lexington over Gastonia in 8-3 Win

June 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington,KY - After being swept by Southern Maryland, the Legends looked to regroup as they traveled to Gastonia to take on the Ghost Peppers. Lexington took two of three the last time they visited CaroMont Park. Dustin Beggs got the start for the Legends while Gastonia looked to LJay Newsome.

Beggs got out to a good start as he struck out two batters in the first inning. Curtis Terry followed this up with a lead off single in the top of the second. Terry was then driven home by an RBI single hit by EJ Cumbo to put the Legends up early. Gastonia had an opportunity to get on the board with a runner in scoring position and one out, but a 6-4-3 double play ensured Beggs escaped unscathed. Lexington continued to build their lead in the third as an RBI single from Dylan Rock made it 2-0.

The Ghost Peppers got on the board in the fourth as a Narciso Crook's RBI single brought one across to make it 2-1. Craig Stem came in for relief in the top of the fifth. His effect was immediately felt as he struck out two of the first three batters he faced. However, Lexington pulled away in the sixth starting off with a lead off single hit by Brady Whalen. This allowed him to score on an error at first for the Legends first run of the inning. They brought in the second run on a Brian Fuentes bunt that allowed Andy Atwood to score on a bad throw from third to first. Finally EJ Cumbo hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Pedro Gonzalez to score to make it 5-1. Gastonia chipped away at the lead with a two run home run hit by Brian O'Grady that made it 5-3 at the end of the sixth.

Stem continued to sit down the Legends as he struck out three in the seventh. However, Brian Fuentes, Xane Washington, and EJ Cumbo's consecutive hits plate two runs. This brought Ariel Hernández to the game, but it would not be the end of Lexington's scoring. Hernández hit two batters with pitches which allowed Cumbo to score on a fielder's choice to make it 8-3. Jimmy Loper came in to close it out for the Legends as they snapped their losing streak and secured the win.

The Legends get the win 8-3 over Gastonia. Dustin Beggs is awarded the win for the Legends to earn his first win on the season and Ljay Newsome is given the loss to get his first loss. Lexington and Gastonia will face off again at 12:30 pm June 18th.

