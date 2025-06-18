Alintoff Stumps Stormers

June 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Justin Alintoff came within two outs of dealing the first nine-inning shutout against the Lancaster Stormers in nearly three years on Wednesday evening.

Alintoff (1-3) had to settle for a three-hit, one-run performance over 8 1/3 innings as he pitched the Long Island Ducks to a 6-1 victory in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

It was Lancaster's fourth straight loss.

Alintoff carried a two-hitter into the ninth inning when Evan Alexander greeted the Ducks veteran with a double over the head of left fielder River Town. Yeison Coca worked out a walk. The last of Alintoff's 104 pitches resulted in a fly out to center by Nick Ward. Lew Ford replaced him with Jerry Dipoto, who walked Mason Martin to load the bases.

Alex Isola snapped the shutout with a sac fly to right field.

For the second straight night, the Ducks took advantage of early Lancaster errors to grab the lead. Chris Roller greeted Noah Skirrow (5-3) with a single to left center, and, one out later, Cody Thomas reached on a bobble by second baseman Nick Lucky. Troy Viola struck out swinging for the second out before Taylor Kohlwey looped a single into left center field, scoring Roller. A second run scored when the hop was mishandled by Alexander for the inning's second error.

Three hits, including RBI singles by Kole Kaler and Town extended the lead to 4-0. Kohlwey homered to left in the third, and a wild pitch in the fourth inning made it 6-0.

Skirrow lasted six innings, allowing nine hits and four earned runs. He walked one and struck out three.

Lancaster will try to avoid the sweep on Thursday evening with A.J. Alexy (0-1) on the hill against Tyler Beede (0-1). Fans may tune into FloBaseball beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Martin walked twice but lost his hitting streak at 11 games...Kohlwey has hit two of his four homers off Skirrow...The last nine-inning shutout thrown against the Stormers was by Daryl Thompson of Southern Maryland on 9/3/22.







Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.