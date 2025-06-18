Get to Know the Newest Boxcars

June 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Boxcars have made several transactions under new manager Shane Turner, as he begins to shape up the side for a second half resurgence. Stay up to date with all of his latest signings, as the second half begins on July 8th -

Casey Marshalwitz

Casey joins the Boxcars as a Youngstown State standout. By the end of his collegiate career, Marshalwitz ranked third in program history with 89 career appearances and concluded his career as the only player in school history to make at least 29 appearances in two different seasons. The RHP made 5 appearances in the American Association last season before making his ALPB debut this season in Hagerstown.

Mac Conklin

The Illinois State product, MacCallan Conklin, made his professional debut for the Flying Boxcars, after making 18 appearances in 2025 at I State, where he pitched a season high 3.0 innings at Illinois on 4/1 and threw 22.1 innings with 21 strikeouts and a 2-0 record in 2025. Conklin will look to bolster Hagerstown's bullpen heading into the second half.

Julian Minaya

Julian Minaya, a Seton Hill alumn, earned All-MEAC honors in 2024 (senior) and made 13 appearances with 11 starts. Minaya posted a 7-2 record with a 4.69 ERA and struck out 79 in 55.2 innings. The starter made his professional debut, starting for Hagerstown against York on June 11th, and will next appear on Wednesday, June 18th with a start against the Revs.

Dauris Valdez

Dauris Valdez has made an instant impact in Hagerstown. The reliever has made two appearances out of the bullpen, pitching 3.0 innings, giving up just one earned run. Prior to Hagerstown, Valdez spent time from 2016-2022 in the Padres and Cubs systemes, where he reached the AAA level with the Iowa Cubs.

Jhonny Perdomo

Perdomo joins Hagerstown straight out of the Royals organization, where he made 83 appearances at the A level in 2024. Perdomo batted .199 with 33 RBI and 32 SB. His speed will bring another point of attack to the Boxcars' offense.

Alan Alonso

Alan Alonso was signed in a trade with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers for a player to be named later. The infielder/outfielder has shown promise defensively since joining the Boxcars, and has earned a Comfort Suites Player of the Homestand honor for his instrumental role in claiming a win over the Long Island Ducks. After batting .147 in Gastonia, Alonso has since batted .231 in Hagerstown, adding 2 RBI.

Dante Leach

Leach will make his professional debut in Hagerstown, after playing collegiately at Arkansas Pine Bluff and Tennessee Wesleyan University. Leach batted .296 through his collegiate career, adding 6 homers and 58 RBI through 128 games. He also added 17 stolen bases.

Tyler Williams

Tyler Williams joins Hagerstown from University of Arkansas - Little Rock. In his senior season, Tyler Williams appeared and started in 52 games. The All-OVC First Team recipient had a record breaking season as he broke the record for career triples (15) and total bases (350). Williams hit a .368 batting average with a .601 slugging percentage and a .415 on-base percentage. His speed and baserunning abilities will add another dimension to Hagerstown's offense heading into the second half.

Cary Arbolida

Arbolida made his pro debut against Staten Island on Friday night, and started with a bang - sending a three run homer out of the park. Prior to joining the Boxcars, Arbolida was a Univerity of Houston standout. The 2024 All-Big 12 Second Team selection set the Houston single-season slugging percentage record after slugging .847 in 45 games in his senior season. He also finished the season sixth nationally in slugging, led the team in home runs (17) and average (.359) while driving in 40 RBI.







