High Point Rockers Sweep Staten Island, Winning Streak at 8

June 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers extended their season-long winning streak to eight games with a doubleheader sweep of the Staten Island FerryHawks on Wednesday night at Truist Point. The Rockers won the opener 6-2 and took the nightcap 10-4.

The win puts the Rockers at 35-12 on the season, the best record in the Atlantic League. High Point owns an eight-game lead over second place Southern Maryland (27-20).

Braxton Davidson hit a home run in each game, clubbing a three-run shot that traveled 456 feet in the opener and adding a 443-foot two-run homer in the night cap. Shortstop Aidan Brewer had four hits over the two games and Davidson finished the night with five RBI.

High Point's Matt Solter (W, 7-1) became the first seven game winner in the Atlantic League, allowing the FerryHawks seven hits over seven innings while walking one and fanning seven. Solter's complete game was his third of the season, setting a club record.

Tommy Doyle (W, 1-1) went five innings in the nightcap and struck out three while allowing just one walk in the 10-4 win.

The Rockers trailed 1-0 in the first game after Nate Scantlin hit a solo homer leading off the third inning for Staten Island. High Point took the lead with a five run bottom of the third, highlighted by a two-run double from Brewer and Davidson's three-run shot.

Staten island took a 1-0 lead when Eddy Diaz led off the game with a first pitch homer off Doyle. High Point reclaimed the lead in the second on a two-run triple by D.J. Burt. With a 4-1 lead heading into the fourth inning, the Rockers exploded for four runs, two on Davidson's blast and another pair on Drew Mendoza's two-run double.

The Rockers and FerryHawks will play the final game of the series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

Notes: The Rockers signed MLB veteran outfielder Alex Dickerson prior to Tuesday's game. He started at DH in the second game and had a two-run triple in the third inning ... Davidson's homers were the first of his time with the Rockers ... Solter's third complete game broke the Rockers record of two in a season held by Jonah Scolaro and Bryce Hensley.







