Justin's Gem Leads Ducks Past Stormers

June 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 6-1 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Taylor Kohlwey's two-out RBI single coupled with a fielding error that scored Cody Thomas gave the Ducks an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. RBI singles to left field by Kole Kaler and River Town in the second doubled the Ducks advantage to four.

Kohlwey tacked on a fifth run in the third with an opposite field solo homer to left off Stormers starter Noah Skirrow. Kaler scampered home from third on a wild pitch by Skirrow in the fourth with Long Island's sixth run. Lancaster scratched across a run in the ninth on Alex Isola's sacrifice fly to right, but that was all the visitors could muster.

Justin Alintoff (1-3) earned the win, tossing eight and one-third innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five. Skirrow (5-3) took the loss, conceding six runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Kohlwey led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs and a run. Kaler added two hits, an RBI and two runs, while Chris Roller chipped in with two hits and a run.

