Stormers Streak Snapped

Published on August 19, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The crowd in Lancaster was energized and ready to cheer on Tuesday night at Penn Medicine Park. Stormers fans grew used to cheering these last couple of weeks while their club reeled off eleven straight wins. The Long Island Ducks, however, had different plans. Lew Ford's team silenced the Lancaster faithful with a 4-3 late-inning victory.

Lancaster starter Matt Swarmer had struggled in two starts against Long Island earlier this season, and didn't fare a whole lot better on Tuesday. The righty walked Chris Roller to start the game, and then yielded a single to River Town. Ivan Castillo then drove in both runs with a double to center, and the Ducks led 2-0 before an out was recorded.

Swarmer then settled in and retired six of the next seven batters he faced. With one out in the third, however, Town connected on a fastball from Swarmer and sent it over the right-field wall. The long ball was Town's 12th of the season, and gave the Ducks a 3-0 advantage.

Lancaster garnered just four baserunners in the first five innings. Long Island lefty-hander Juan Hillman looked destined for another 7-inning gem. That was until the bottom of the sixth.

Yeison Coca started the frame with a leadoff infield single. Newly-acquired leadoff man Melvin Mercedes (who was 0-4 in his first game back with the Stormers) then struck out, and Nick Ward grounded into a fielder's choice. Luis Castro, another freshly signed Lancaster bat, notched his first hit as a Stormer with two gone in the inning, and that set the stage for Mason Martin.

The Atlantic League home run leader clubbed his 30th bomb of the season to bring in Ward and Castro, along with himself. The shot tied the game at three, and sent Penn Medicine Park into a frenzy that proved to be short-lived.

The game's final three innings were a bullpen battle, and the Ducks' arms won out. Left-hander Max Green pitched four scoreless innings of relief for Lancaster before giving way to Jackson Rees in the eighth. Despite giving up two hits in the frame, Rees skated by unharmed.

But in the top of the ninth, team ERA leader Scott Engler was inserted, and gave up a solo home run to Cody Thomas to lead off the inning. Engler sat down the next three hitters, but York regained the lead and didn't give it back.

Michael Reed came on to close the door in the bottom of the ninth, and did just that. It was his fifth save of the season for the Ducks, who have now won four in a row and sit just two games back of Lancaster in the second-half race.

Tomorrow's matchup is set to begin at 6:45. On the mound, Stormers right-hander Noah Skirrow (12-3) will do battle with Ducks righty Jonah Dipoto (3-4).







