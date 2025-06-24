Horrell Fires Another CG in Defeat, Revs Lower Magic Number to 5

June 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.): Michael Horrell fired a second consecutive complete game, this time in defeat as the York Revolution fell to the Lancaster Stormers, 6-4 on a sweltering Tuesday evening at Penn Medicine Park. Despite the loss, the Revs (33-19) maintain a seven-game lead for first place in the North Division with 11 games remaining in the season's first half, as their magic number shrinks to five to wrap up a first half title.

The Revs opened the scoring in the top of the third. Sparked by Bubba Alleyne's hustle infield single, William Simoneit drilled a two-run homer to right center for his team-leading ninth of the year. Two batters later, Jalen Miller cracked a solo shot to left, his eighth, and the Revs held a 3-0 lead.

Lancaster answered in the bottom half as Dave Matthews lined a solo homer to right and Evan Alexander launched a solo shot of his own to right center, slashing the lead to 3-2.

The Stormers made the Revs pay for a pair of defensive mistakes in the fifth and sixth.

Danny Amaral reached second base to start the fifth on a throwing error by Jeffrey Wehler at shortstop. It appeared that Horrell was on his way to escaping unscathed, but time was granted to Alexander just prior to a 3-2 pitch down the middle. Given new life, Alexander nailed a two-run homer to right, his second long ball of the game, putting Lancaster on top 4-3 with a pair of unearned runs.

Lancaster took advantage of another miscue in the sixth as Mason Martin lofted what appeared to be a pop out to start the inning, but miscommunication allowed the ball to land between Wehler and left fielder Ryan Higgins for a leadoff double. After advancing on a ground out, Martin scored on Nick Lucky's single to right with the infield in. Amaral added a two-out RBI double down the right field line as Lancaster scored its sixth unanswered run.

Simoneit and Higgins hammered two-out doubles to left to produce a run in the seventh off setup man Scott Engler, but Lancaster's Phillip Diehl and Cody Stashak (second save) handled scoreless frames to finish it off.

Horrell (2-1) worked all eight innings, a new career-high, for the Revs in defeat on just 97 pitches (70 strikes). He struck out a career-best seven and walked none.

Lancaster starter Noah Skirrow (6-3) retired his final nine batters and struck out eight in six innings to earn the win.

Notes: Horrell has struck out 18 and walked none over his first three starts of the season. The Revs have dropped three consecutive games, tying a season-high, for just the third time all year and first time in a month. Lancaster takes a 4-3 lead in this year's War of the Roses series. Simoneit has homered in back-to-back games and has hit seven long balls in his last 19 games played. The contest took just two hours and 10 minutes to complete, the Revs' quickest nine-inning game of the season (by 19 minutes).

Up Next: York righty Foster Pace (5-1, 4.24) faces Lancaster lefty Keylan Killgore (2-4, 4.05) on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.