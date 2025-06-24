FerryHawks' Matt Dunaway Signs with San Francisco Giants Organization

June 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Island FerryHawks pitcher Matt Dunaway is getting his shot at affiliated baseball. The San Francisco Giants have purchased the contract of the right-hander following a dominant start to the 2025 season, where he excelled both out of the bullpen and in the starting rotation.

Dunaway, 26, posted a 4-1 record with a 3.75 ERA, 37 strikeouts, and one save across 11 appearances - including three starts - for the FerryHawks. His versatility and ability to deliver in multiple roles made him a key piece of Staten Island's pitching staff during the early part of the Atlantic League campaign.

A native of Mililani, Hawaii, Dunaway played his college baseball at Western Oregon University before embarking on a professional journey marked by persistence and resilience. Over the last three and a half seasons, he showcased his talent across independent leagues, including stints in the American Association, Frontier League, and now the Atlantic League with the FerryHawks.

Dunaway's hard work has paid off, earning him a well-deserved opportunity in the Giants' organization. His rise serves as yet another example of the Atlantic League's role in providing players a platform to reach the next level.

The FerryHawks congratulate Matt on this exciting step in his career and wish him continued success as he joins the Giants.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.