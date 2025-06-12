FerryHawks Closer Tanner Andrews Has Contract Purchased by Minnesota Twins

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Just hours after it was announced that teammate Jack Mahoney had his contract purchased by the Athletics, the Staten Island FerryHawks announced that right-handed pitcher and closer Tanner Andrews has been signed by the Minnesota Twins organization.

Andrews has been lights-out in 2025, posting a perfect 0.00 ERA across 15 relief appearances. Over 13.2 innings pitched, the FerryHawks' closer has struck out 25 batters, recorded 3 saves, and has yet to surrender a run-solidifying himself as one of the most dominant bullpen arms in the Atlantic League this season.

Originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Purdue University, Andrews climbed as high as Triple-A and spent time with both the Marlins and San Francisco Giants organizations before arriving in Staten Island for the 2025 campaign.

"Tanner's been a rock at the back end of our bullpen," said FerryHawks Manager Mark Minicozzi. "He brings experience, poise, and intensity every time he takes the mound. We're proud of what he's done here and excited to see him get another shot in affiliated ball with the Twins."

Andrews becomes the third FerryHawk to earn a contract with a Major League organization this season, joining Mahoney and left-hander Brennen Oxford, who was signed by the Twins earlier in the year.

The flurry of MLB signings marks another proud moment for the FerryHawks and reflects the Atlantic League's reputation as a premier destination for players aiming to return to affiliated baseball. Over its 26-year history, the ALPB has helped more than 1,400 players reach Major League Baseball organizations. Staten Island continues to foster top-tier talent as the FerryHawks ride the momentum of their best start in franchise history.







