Lancaster Once a Big League Town

On Friday, June 20, the Lancaster Stormers will honor a brief, but memorable time a century ago, when Negro League Baseball, now officially recognized as having been Major League Baseball, was played just outside the city limits in Manheim Township.

From 1925-27, the Harrisburg Giants from the Eastern Colored League played a series of Sunday games at Rossmere Baseball Park, home to prior Lancaster minor league teams. It was located on the site currently occupied by Lancaster Catholic School.

Games were moved to the Lancaster area, seemingly to use a loophole in Pennsylvania's blue laws.

Roughly 25 such games, including five regular season contests, were played at Rossmere with the Giants posting a 20-5 record.

The Giants were managed by Cooperstown enshrinee Oscar Charleston, who also played in the outfield. He was joined there by Rap Dixon, whom many believe should also be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and multi-sport star Fats Jenkins. Another member of Cooperstown, Ben Taylor, played one season for the Giants in Lancaster.

On June 20th, the Lancaster Stormers will proudly host a special tribute celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Harrisburg Giants' first major league game-- played right here in Lancaster.

As part of a community-wide collaboration with CAP (Community Action Partnership), the Stormers will take the field in replica Harrisburg Giants jerseys and hats for their matchup against the Long Island Ducks. These commemorative, game-worn jerseys -- sponsored by High Companies -- will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds benefiting CAP's Crispus Attucks Community Center.

Before the first pitch, fans will enjoy pre-game remarks from leading voices in Negro Leagues and local baseball history, including Jeremy Raff, historian Ted Knorr, and India Garnett -- the great-niece of Rap Dixon, the legendary Negro Leagues all-star who once played for the Giants.

Earlier in the day, the Stormers will also conduct a free baseball clinic for members of the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster at Roberto Clemente Field, offering hands-on instruction and inspiration from the pros.

At the ballpark, the stadium concourse will feature a special exhibit on Negro League baseball history, along with a showcase of local Black-owned businesses. Fans can also toast the occasion with "Fence Bustin'," a signature brew created by Spring House Brewing Co. in honor of this historic milestone.







