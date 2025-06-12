Ducks Take Rubber Game in Ten Innings

June 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 4-3 in ten innings on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

The Dirty Birds took a 2-0 first inning lead on an RBI double by Alsander Womack and a bases loaded walk issued to Travis Demeritte against Ducks starting pitcher Mitchell Senger. Long Island got to within 2-1 in the fourth courtesy of a Ronaldo Flores solo home run to left field versus Charleston starter Kyle McGowin.

The Flock took their first lead of the evening at 3-2 in the seventh thanks to an RBI double from Cody Thomas and a run-scoring base hit off the bat of Troy Viola, both coming with two men down. Charleston tied the game in the ninth on Chad Sedio's RBI single, but Long Island took the lead for good in the tenth thanks to Taylor Kohlwey's two out RBI single as the Ducks won their first extra-inning contest in four games played in 2025.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Senger allowed two runs on one hit in one-third of an inning pitched, walking five. McGowin gave up one run on seven hits across five innings of work, walking and striking out three. Peyton Williams (1-2) picked up the win after giving up a run on one hit in two innings to go along with two walks (one intentional) and a pair of strikeouts. Brendan Medoro (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up an unearned run on one hit in one inning on the mound along with a free pass.

Flores had three more hits, including a solo home run along with an RBI, run scored and intentional walk.

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 13, to open a three-game set with the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Plush Bat Dog Toy, courtesy of K9 Mania Dog Training. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. The Ducks starting pitcher is to be announced, while the Rockers give the nod to left-hander Kent Emanuel (5-0, 2.81). Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

