Homers Down Stormers

June 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Noah Skirrow allowed only four baserunners in the first six innings. Three of them scored.

Curtis Terry and Jerry Huntzinger reached Skirrow (5-2) for home runs as the Lexington Legends defeated the Lancaster Stormers, 4-2, in the rubber game of a three-game series at Legends Field.

Terry connected on an 0-2 pitch from Skirrow following a bunt single by J.T. Riddle in the bottom of the fourth to erase an early 2-0 Lancaster lead. Skirrow retired five more in a row before Huntzinger connected on a drive over the boards in left in the fifth inning to stake Lexington to a lead it never lost.

An insurance run crossed the plate in the seventh. A tiring Skirrow issued his first two walks of the night. Steven Lacey took over with one out and issued a walk to Brian Fuentes to load the bases. Huntzinger hit a potential double play grounder to shortstop Yeison Coca, who got a force at second, but Mason Martin was unable to dig up a short hop from Nick Lucky as a run scored.

Colton Eastman (4-3) scattered eight hits over five innings to record the win. Andrew Semo gave the Stormers the early lead with his first Atlantic League home run, a drive down the left field line in the second.

In the fourth, Semo opened the inning with a single through the left side and was forced at second on a Yeison Coca bunt. Blake Mayberry singled off Fuentes' glove at third. Following a pop out by Danny Amaral, Lucky smashed a double past Terry and down the right field line. Coca scored, but Mayberry was thrown out on a razor thin 9-4-2 relay to the plate, ending the inning.

The Stormers managed only two hits and three runners the rest of the night. Lexington's bullpen combo of Jimmy Loper and Jonathan Haab struck out eight in four innings. Haab was awarded his second save in two nights and fifth of the season.

Lancaster opens a three-game weekend series at Charleston on Friday night with A.J. Alexy (0-1) on the hill. Fans may tune into FloBaseball, starting at 6:30.

NOTES: Skirrow tied the season high for the club with nine strikeouts...Mason Martin had a single in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to seven...Mayberry has four hits in his first three pro games.







