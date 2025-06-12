Horrell Returns with Six Strong and Simoneit Leads Big Night for Offense as Revs Increase Division Lead

June 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.): Michael Horrell made his season debut with six strong innings and the York Revolution offense stayed red hot, led by William Simoneit's two-homer effort with a 9-2 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Wednesday night at Meritus Park. The Revs improve to 27-14, increasing their first place lead to five games in the North Division with 22 contests remaining in the season's first half.

One of the key contributors from last year's Atlantic League championship squad, Horrell (1-0) returned to the mound after signing earlier in the day and held the Boxcars to just two runs over six innings, striking out five while walking none. He threw 58 of his 79 pitches for strikes in a highly efficient showing.

Offensively, the Revs pounded a season-high 18 hits and tied a season-high with nine extra-base hits for the second consecutive night. Simoneit was the headliner with his first career multi-homer game. Frankie Tostado ripped a season-high four hits and drove in three, while Marty Costes and Brandon Lewis each tallied three knocks among the biggest performances.

York jumped to a quick lead as Costes ripped a triple down the right field line and scored on Tostado's grounder to second in the top of the first.

Hagerstown answered as Gary Mattis drove a one-out triple to left center and scored on Osvaldo Abreu's two-out bloop single to right, tying things at 1-1.

Jeffrey Wehler tied the league lead with his fourth triple on a liner into the right field corner leading off the second, and Jaylin Davis drilled an opposite field two-run homer to right, his third in his first five games with York, pushing the Revs back on top 3-1.

The Revs rang up a season-high six consecutive hits in the top of the fourth, scoring four times for a 7-1 cushion. Ryan Higgins nailed a one-out double to left center and Simoneit followed with his first bomb of the night on a two-run shot to left. Bubba Alleyne doubled to right and Jalen Miller drove him in with his own double to the alley in right center. Costes kept the line moving with a single to left advancing Miller to third, and Tostado chased Boxcars starter Julian Minaya with an RBI single to right, ending the pro debut for the right hander after 3.1 innings.

Tostado added to the lead with a two-out RBI double to right center in the sixth, his league-leading 25th double in just 40 games played.

Joe Campagna homered off the batters' eye in the bottom of the sixth but it was just a blip on the radar for Horrell who held Hagerstown to two runs, limiting the opposition to three earned runs or fewer for the 13th time in 20 career starts with York.

Lukas Galdoni handled a scoreless seventh and was helped by Costes who nailed Roidel Martinez trying to go first-to-third on a base hit to right, unleashing a strike to third base.

Hunter Dula struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Simoneit added one more for the offense, hammering a solo shot off the batters' eye in the top of the ninth for his second long ball of the night.

Parker Bugg retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to finish it off.

Notes: The Revs were the only North Division team to win on Wednesday, increasing their first place lead to a season-high-tying five games while reaching a season-best 13 games over .500. They improve to 4-1 on the current road trip and have won eight of their last 11, and 12 of their last 16 games. Their 27-14 record is two games better than the 2016 and 2024 squads for best 41-game mark in franchise history. They have tied a franchise record for winning streak vs one opponent with a 12th consecutive victory vs Hagerstown, matching their mark set against the Boxcars last season. York is now 13-1 vs Hagerstown this year including 8-0 at Meritus Park. Costes, Tostado, and Wehler all extended hitting streaks to 10 consecutive games. Costes scored twice but lost his franchise record-tying 11-game RBI streak. Tostado's season-high four-hit performance gives him a league-leading 57 total hits. Simoneit is now tied with Miller and Justin Connell for the team lead with seven homers, having now blasted five in his last eight games played and three in this series. The Revs homered three times and have now hit 28 in the past 10 games including 22 over the past seven contests.

Up Next: The Revs wrap up their road trip as they seek a sweep in Hagerstown on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Foster Pace (4-1, 4.22) squares off against righty Domenic Picone (1-4, 3.86). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2025

Horrell Returns with Six Strong and Simoneit Leads Big Night for Offense as Revs Increase Division Lead - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.