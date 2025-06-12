FerryHawks Team up with New York Public Library for Summer Reading Fun

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Staten Island FerryHawks are stepping up to the plate this summer to support literacy and community engagement through a special partnership with the New York Public Library.

As part of the NYPL's annual Summer Reading Program, the FerryHawks are donating game tickets to 14 library branches across Staten Island and lower Manhattan. Each branch will distribute the tickets in its own unique way, encouraging families and young readers to stay engaged with their local libraries all summer long.

"The New York Public Library is always thrilled to collaborate with our community in engaging ways," said Imer Ardolic, manager of the St. George Library Center. "We extend our gratitude to the Staten Island FerryHawks for generously donating tickets to our libraries for our annual summer reading program."

The initiative is designed to reward reading milestones, encourage library visits, and strengthen the connection between education and recreation in local neighborhoods.

"This partnership with the New York Public Library is an incredible opportunity to inspire Staten Island youth, especially those who have a love for baseball, to connect with their local libraries over the summer and participate in enriching reading programs," said Flynn Ferguson, Senior Director of Community & Business Strategy for the Staten Island FerryHawks.

With books and baseball both on deck this summer, the FerryHawks and NYPL are proud to offer families a chance to learn, grow, and cheer together.







