FerryHawks Ace Morgan McSweeney Signs with Miami Marlins Organization

June 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Island FerryHawks ace Morgan McSweeney is heading back to affiliated baseball. The Miami Marlins have purchased the contract of the right-handed pitcher following his stellar start to the 2025 season.

McSweeney, 27, quickly emerged as the anchor of the FerryHawks' pitching staff in his first year with the club. In 10 starts, he posted a 4-2 record with a 3.00 ERA and 41 strikeouts, helping to keep Staten Island in contention through the season's first half.

A native of Hudson, Massachusetts, McSweeney was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University (498th overall). He advanced as high as Triple-A in the Orioles' system before transitioning to independent ball in 2024, when he pitched for the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League.

His performance this season in Staten Island drew the attention of big-league scouts, culminating in the Marlins' decision to add him to their organization.

McSweeney becomes the latest success story for the Atlantic League, which continues to serve as a proving ground for players seeking a path back to affiliated baseball. The FerryHawks wish him the best as he takes the next step in his career.







