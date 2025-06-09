FerryHawks LHP Jack Mahoney Has Contract Purchased by Athletics

June 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







STATEN ISLAND, NY - The Staten Island FerryHawks have announced that left-handed pitcher Jack Mahoney has had his contract purchased by the Athletics organization.

Mahoney, a standout performer early in the 2025 season, made six dominant appearances for the FerryHawks, striking out 41 batters while issuing just 12 walks. His best outing came on May 25 against the rival Long Island Ducks, when he tossed six shutout innings of two-hit ball and struck out seven in a signature performance that turned heads across the league.

A Wisconsin native, Mahoney played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before beginning his professional career with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association in 2022. He continued to build his resume with a stint in the Frontier League in 2024 before joining the Atlantic League and the FerryHawks for the 2025 season.

After years of hard work and steady development across MLB Partner Leagues, Mahoney's performance has now earned him his first opportunity in affiliated baseball with the A's -- he will report to High-A, Lansing Lugnuts.

"Jack came in and gave us everything he had from day one," said FerryHawks Manager Mark Minicozzi. "He's a competitor, a true professional, and he earned this opportunity. We're all excited to see what he does with the A's organization."

Mahoney is the second FerryHawk to have his contract purchased this season, joining fellow left-hander Brennen Oxford, who was signed by the Minnesota Twins organization earlier this year. The FerryHawks will continue to foster top-tier talent as they push forward with the best start in franchise history.

Mahoney's contract purchase continues the Atlantic League's long-standing tradition of serving as a springboard to affiliated baseball and the major leagues. Over its 26-year history, the ALPB has sent more than 1,400 players to MLB organizations.







Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.