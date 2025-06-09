Boxcars Take One from Ducks

June 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Flying Boxcars edged out the Long Island Ducks 3-2 behind a strong start from Mike Kickham and a timely homer from Miles Williams.

Kickham tossed seven solid innings, scattering seven hits while striking out six to earn the win. Closer Rafael Kelly shut the door in the ninth for his third save of the year.

The Ducks struck first in the second, but the Boxcars responded in the third with a leadoff homer from Miles Williams. The home team made it 3-1 in their favor in the fifth on a Williams run-scoring base knock and a hit by Jesus Lujano. The Ducks comeback fell short as the Boxcars were able to hang on for the win.

Offensively, Alan Alonso chipped in with two hits and a run scored, while Ossie Abreu doubled and singled. Despite being out-hit 9-8, the Boxcars played clean defense and turned two key double plays.

With the win, Hagerstown improves to 3-3 in their last six.







