Curtis Terry Walks It off for Lexington in Extra Innings to Avoid the Sweep

June 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - After getting cut short the night before, the Legends look to take the last game of their series against the York Revolution. Lexington calls upon the talents of Wilton Castillo to get things done while the Revolution looks to Jordan Morales.

Pedro Gonzalez gets the first hit of the game for Lexington, however York would be the first to get on the board as Brandon Lewis is able to score on a wild pitch. The Revolution continued to build on their lead in the second after Ryan Higgins hit an RBI single to put them up 2-0. Lexington gets on the board in the bottom of the second on a sac fly hit by Brian Fuentes to bring it within one. York answered back immediately in the third by adding two more to their lead off a homerun from Marty Costes followed by an RBI single from Jeffery Wehler to go up 5-1.

Lexington made up ground in the bottom of the fourth as Brian Fuentes blasts one to left to make it 5-3. The Legends continued to chip away in the fifth after Gonzalez scored on a fielder's choice. Lexington continued to keep York from scoring by playing stellar defense. The Revolution appeared to get flustered as several mistakes allowed the Legends to tie it up on a ball hit by Fuentes.

York threatened to take the lead back in the seventh with a runner on third with one out, but Christian Edwards was able to strike out the next two batters to escape unscathed. Both teams would get runners in scoring position in the eighth, but the stalemate would continue as they headed to extra innings. York pulled away in the top of the tenth by capitalizing on an overthrown ball to go up 6-5. However, Lexington got right back in it as Dylan Rocks sac fly drove in the ghost runner and kept things going. York broke the scoring open again in the twelve inning with an RBI double hit by Jalen Miller. Curtis Terry did not let this phase him as he blasts a homerun out to center to secure the win for the Legends.

Lexington walks it off to secure the win 8-7 over York. Jimmy Loper gets the win for the Legends to get his first win of the year, while Ian Churchill is handed the loss to go to 1-2 on the year.

