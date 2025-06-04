JAG Physical Therapy and Staten Island FerryHawks Renew Longstanding Partnership

June 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







Bridgewater, N.J. - JAG Physical Therapy, one of the fastest growing comprehensive physical and occupational therapy practices providing rehabilitative care to patients and sports teams in over 160 locations across the Northeast, proudly announced today the renewal of their ongoing partnership with the Staten Island FerryHawks.

By continuing as the team's Official Physical Therapy and Athletic Training Partner, JAG Physical Therapy will support the health and wellness of the team by providing rehabilitation and athletic training services to the FerryHawks players and coaching staff.

"As a proud Staten Island native and supporter of New York sports, I am thrilled to see the positive impact our partnership will continue to have for the FerryHawks and our hometown community," said John Gallucci Jr., President & CEO of JAG Physical Therapy. "We are honored to extend our partnership with the team and continue supporting physical health and longevity for the players and coaches."

"Renewing our partnership with JAG Physical Therapy offers us a valuable opportunity to continue elevating player performance while maintaining community health across Staten Island," said Eric Shuffler, President of the Staten Island FerryHawks. "With JAG's growing presence, they remain an essential part of our team's success and the well-being of the community. We look forward to building on that momentum this season."

This partnership renewal marks an exciting time for JAG Physical Therapy as they continue expanding access services for Staten Island's over 500,000 residents. With the opening of its Great Kills clinic in December, the company now has nine locations throughout the borough. JAG Physical Therapy has also opened a dedicated athletic training room at Monsignor Farrell High School, reinforcing their investment in supporting athletes and community wellness at every level.

In line with being an Official Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainer Partner, JAG Physical Therapy will be featured on the FerryHawks website and boast virtual and physical branded signage during every game and event. The company will also be allotted one hundred complimentary tickets for customers and discounted ticket offerings for employees as a token of their long-standing commitment and appreciation.







Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.