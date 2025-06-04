Mendoza, Rockers Edge Charleston

June 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - First baseman Drew Mendoza drove in two runs in helping the High Point Rockers to a 3-2 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday night at Truist Point. Mendoza had an RBI single in the fourth and his solo homer in the sixth put the game out of reach for High Point.

High Point reliever Kyle Halbohn earned his first save since 2021 by shutting down the Dirty Birds in the ninth to preserve the win.

The Rockers (26-9) continue to hold an eight-game lead over second place Charleston (18-17) and a nine-game advantage over Southern Maryland (17-18).

After a pitcher's duel over the first four and a half innings between High Point starter Matt Solter (W, 5-1) and Jonh Henriquez (L, 2-2), the Rockers took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when D.J. Burt singled and stole second and Ben Aklinski walked. Mendoza singled to plate Burt and Aklinski scored on a single by Jack Conley.

Charleston's Demetrius Moorer scored all the way from first on a single from James Nelson to put the Birds on the board at 2-1.

Mendoza launched his eighth homer of the season in the sixth to give the Rockers a 3-1 lead.

Solter, the Atlantic League's Co-Pitcher of the Month for April and May, continued his outstanding success, holding Charleston to three hits and one run over six strong innings while striking out. Jonah Scolaro retired all six batters he faced over the seventh and eight innings before yielding to Halbohn.

Halbohn saved 13 games for the Rockers in 2021, the last being a 4-3 win over Lancaster on October 9. Over the last two seasons, he has been primarily a set-up man for the Rockers closer.

Cody Wilson added a pair of hits for the Rockers while Charleston's James Nelson had two hits including a double.

The Rockers and Birds will play the rubber match on Thursday, June 6 at 6:35 p.m. in the closing game of the three-game series at Truist Point

NOTES: Rockers manager Jamie Keefe was ejected from the game in the top of the eighth. It was his first ejection of the season. High Point Rockers first baseman Evan Edwards and pitcher Matt Solter were named the Atlantic League Player and Pitcher of the Month for April/May. The ALPB made the announcement on Wednesday.







Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.