Hagerstown Blitzes Lancaster

June 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Last night was a perfect night for baseball at Penn Medicine Park. The stadium's home team, however, was anything but ideal.

Lancaster's 13-0 loss to Hagerstown began its development quickly when left fielder Jesus Lujano led off the game with a home run. Second baseman Garry Mattis stepped up to the dish immediately after Lujano and parked one of his own, making it 2-0 Flying Boxcars in the blink of an eye.

From that point forward, it only got uglier for Lancaster. Stormers' starting pitcher, Max Green, allowed two more runs over the next three frames and left having given up four in as many innings. A far cry from the lefty's three-inning scoreless effort in his first start of the year in Staten Island a week ago.

For the second straight night, Lancaster's bullpen struggled to get through innings. Right-hander Steven Lacey tossed a scoreless fifth inning, but then allowed five runs before exiting the sixth frame with two outs. Reliever Michael McAvene entered to escape the nightmare inning in which Lacey gave up five hits and plunked two batters.

McAvene let up two more runs in the top of the seventh. After the righty got through the eighth, fellow right-hander Christian Scafidi pitched the ninth for the second straight game and gave up two more scores.

Hagerstown catcher Joe DeLuca finished the night 3-4 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, and four runs scored. As a team, the Flying Boxcars tallied 18 hits in total - seven of them for extra bases.

On the other hand, the Stormers' bats were idle all night. Lancaster managed just one baserunner through the first four innings. The Stormers summed up a mild five hits in the loss. A double by catcher Alex Isola was the only extra-base hit of the contest for Lancaster. Isola represented one of just two total runners to reach scoring position for the home team. Neither crossed the dish.

For Hagerstown, it's the first series win of the season. For Lancaster, it's the first series loss since mid-May. Over a two-night span, the Atlantic League's basement dweller has outscored the Stormers 25-4. The final fight of the three-game set gets underway tomorrow at 6:45. Noah Bremmer (1-1) takes the mound for Lancaster, while David Richardson (1-5) is set to start for Hagerstown. Tune into Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball to catch the action, beginning at 6:40.







