Ducks Announce Unused Ticket Days for June

June 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that June 24-27 and June 29 will all be Unused Ticket Days at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Fans who were unable to make it out to a ballgame earlier this season and are still in possession of their unused tickets can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, subject to availability.

Those interested in exchanging their unused tickets can do so by visiting the ballpark box office ONLY, which is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and during all Ducks home games. Tickets can be exchanged for games June 24-26 against the Staten Island FerryHawks as well as June 27 and 29 against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. A $1 ticket surcharge fee will be applied on all tickets exchanged, and tickets may not be exchanged online or by phone.

Highlights for the Unused Ticket Day games include:

June 24: Pat's Marketplace Tuesday (staff members will be handing out special coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more from Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark) and Triple Play Tuesday (chance to win $25,000 if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game)

June 25: Urban Air Lake Grove Wednesday (staff members will be handing out coupons for $10 off an individual ticket purchase, Monday-Friday, excluding holidays, at Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove as fans exit the ballpark) and Waddle In Wednesday (spend $100+ in the Waddle In Shop and receive a $10 off voucher for a future purchase)

June 26: Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday (drink specials and Bluebird Hardwater sampling throughout the game, with the Duck Club restaurant/bar open to all fans)

June 27: Ducks Tote Bags, courtesy of PaintCare (first 1,500 fans) and Tap Room Friday (staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer valid at all 9 Tap Room locations as fans exit the ballpark)

June 29: Ducks Bandanas, courtesy of Atria Senior Living (first 1,000 fans) and FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday (pregame catch on the field and postgame Kids Run the Bases)

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.