Ducks Power Past Blue Crabs Behind Three Homers

June 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7-4 on Wednesday night in the middle game of the three-game series.

Long Island jumped out in front 4-0 in the third inning on Chad Pike's solo home run to right field and River Town's three-run homer to right-center off Blue Crabs starter Maceo Campbell. Southern Maryland answered with three runs in the fourth on RBI singles by Giovanni Digiacomo, Brett Barrera and Sam Dexter off Ducks starter Juan Hillman.

The Ducks got a run back in the bottom of the frame on Chris Roller's sacrifice fly to right field. Ronaldo Flores added a solo homer to left in the sixth, stretching the Ducks lead to 6-3. A seventh inning solo homer to right-center by Alejandro De Aza closed the gap to two, but an RBI single to right by Taylor Kohlwey in the bottom of the inning widened it back to three.

Hillman (1-2) earned the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball (one earned), allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six. Campbell (1-3) took the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk in two and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts. Peyton Williams collected his sixth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Town led the Ducks offense with two hits, three RBIs and a run. Flores added two hits, an RBI and two runs, while Troy Viola also collected a pair of hits.

