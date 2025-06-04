Edwards, Solter Named ALPB Players of the Month

June 4, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers first baseman Evan Edwards and pitcher Matt Solter have been named the Atlantic League Player and Pitcher of the Month for April/May. The ALPB made the announcement on Wednesday.

Edwards, 27, led the Atlantic League in the three "triple crown" categories of batting average (.375), home runs (13) and RBI (43). Edwards played in 29 games, had 12 multiple-RBI games including a career-high seven against Southern Maryland on April 27, and added three multiple homer games. In addition, Edwards led the league in total bases and slugging percentage and was riding a league-best 15-game hitting streak when his contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Angels on May 29.

Solter, 31, went 4-1 with two complete game shutouts over the first five weeks of the season. He was one out away from a seven-inning no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Gastonia on April 28, finishing with a one-hitter. He then tossed a nine inning two-hit shutout over Lexington at May 17 and finished with six shutout innings in a win over Charleston on May 29. Solter posted a 3.78 ERA and struck out 34 in his 38 innings of work. Solter shares the Pitcher of the Month award with York reliever Cam Robinson who was 3-1 with seven saves for the Revolution.

Solter and Edwards were the spark plugs to High Point's 25-8 start to the Atlantic League season and their seven-game lead in the ALPB's South Division.

Edwards is just the second High Point position player to earn the league's Player of the Month award, joining Dante Bichette, Jr. who earned the honor in April/May of 2019. Solter is the fourth High Point pitcher so honored along with Cooper Casad (July 2021), Tommy Lawrence (August 2021) and Brady Lail (April 2022).







