Nelson's Late Homer Lifts Dirty Birds over Rockers

June 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, NC - With the game tied 4-4 in the eighth, Charleston designated hitter James Nelson hit a solo home run to give the Dirty Birds a 5-4 win over the High Point Rockers in the series opener on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Rockers struck for two runs to tie the game at 4-4. Luis Gonzalez led off with a bloop double to left and Drew Mendoza drew a walk. Max Viera followed with a run-scoring double and Jack Conley delivered a sacrifice fly to knot the game.

Rockers reliever Stevie Branche (L, 0-1) fanned the first two batters he faced in the top of the ninth before Nelson homered to left to put Charleston ahead 5-4. Charleston's Joe Record set the Rockers down in order in the ninth to record his third save of the season.

Even with the loss the Rockers continue to lead the Atlantic League's South Division at 25-9. The win brings the Birds to 18-16.

Charleston did not make the first inning easy on the Rockers, scoring three times with the Chad Sedio and Travis Demeritte each providing an RBI single off Rockers' starter Cooper Casad. Nelson scored on a double to center field by Benjamin Blackwell to give the Dirty Birds a 3-0 lead.

High Point attempted to battle back with Ben Alinkski driving in D.J. Burt on an infield groundout in the first.

Charleston increased its lead to 4-1 in the second on back-to-back doubles by Alsandr Womack and Sedio.

High Point reliever Tommy Doyle came on in the fourth and threw three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four.

The Rockers cut the lead to 4-2 in the fourth when Max Viera was hit by a pitch and, after stealing second, scored on a single by Jack Conley.

Charleston's Eddy Demurias (W, 1-1) pitched the eighth and, while allowing the Rockers to score twice, set himself up for the win.

The Rockers will look for revenge against the Dirty Birds Wednesday, June 4th at Truist Point. Expect to see a large crowd for the game, as free entry is allowed to anyone who has proof of High Point residency.

NOTES: RHP Jameson McGrane was activated as a pitcher for the Rockers earlier Tuesday. A Limestone University alum, McGrane pitched for High Point for the first half of 2024 and was the Rockers team leader with 14 saves. McGrane pitched a scoreless seventh inning on Tuesday night.







