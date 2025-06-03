Ducks Erase Three-Run Deficit to Take Series Opener from Blue Crabs

June 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4-3 on Tuesday evening in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Southern Maryland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Brett Barrera's RBI single off Long Island starter Zach Plesac. The Blue Crabs made it 2-0 in their favor in the fourth when Barrera launched a two-out solo home run to left field.

The visitors made it 3-0 in the sixth thanks to a Jamari Baylor solo roundtripper to left. The Ducks tied the game at three in the home half of the inning on an RBI double off the bat of Troy Viola versus Blue Crabs starter Andrew Thurman and run-scoring singles produced by Taylor Kohlwey and Justin O'Conner off reliever Rafi Vazquez. Thomas' one-out solo four-bagger to right centerfield against Cody Thompson gave Long Island their first lead of the ballgame and was the difference in the contest.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Plesac pitched six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits to go along with six strikeouts. Thurman tossed five and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, giving up five hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Braydon Nelson (1-0) notched his first win as a member of the Flock with a scoreless frame. Thompson (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering one run on two hits. Peyton Williams shut the door in the ninth by not allowing a run for his team-leading fifth save of the season.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's an Urban Air Lake Grove Wednesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $10 off an individual ticket purchase (Monday-Friday, excluding holidays) at Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove to fans as they exit the ballpark purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Waddle In Wednesday, and fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2025 season (limit one voucher per person per game). Left-hander Juan Hillman (0-2, 6.83) takes the mound for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Maceo Campbell (1-2, 6.04).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.