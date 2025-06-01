Long Island Stymied by York in Series Finale

June 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 11-3 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of the three-game series.

The Revolution used the longball to fuel their offense. Bubba Alleyne and Marty Costes each hit two-run homers, while Brandon Lewis, William Simoneit and Ryan Higgins each had a solo homer.

Long Island's first run came off the bat of River Town in the second inning, as his RBI double scored Taylor Kohlwey. Troy Viola added an RBI double in the eighth before Cody Thomas scored on a balk. Town finished with two hits and a stolen base to lead the Ducks offense.

Pace (3-1) earned the win, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters. Sandberg (1-1) took the loss, conceding four runs on two hits and five walks in one and one-third innings with one strikeout.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday night to open a three-game set with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Right-hander Zach Plesac (4-1, 2.53) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Andrew Thurman (1-1, 7.50).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







