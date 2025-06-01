Rockers Shut out, Sweep Hagerstown

June 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC- The High Point Rockers completed a three-game sweep of Hagerstown on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point with a 6-0 shutout of the Boxcars. The win gives the Rockers 11 straight series wins and improves their season record to 25-8, tying the 2022 club for the best 33-game start in club history.

The Rockers now own a seven-game lead over second place Southern Maryland (16-14) in the Atlantic League's South Division.

The game started as a pitcher's duel between High Point starter Kent Emanuel and Hagerstown's Dominic Picone (L, 1-3). The Rockers took advantage of Picone in the first, using a double by D.J. Burt, a walk to Luis Gonzalez and an RBI single from Ben Aklinski to take a 1-0 lead.

But Picone settled down and retired the next four batters before walking Ian Yetsko with two outs in the fifth. Emanuel kept the Boxcars hitless until the third when they loaded the bases but the lefty was able to escape without any consequences.

It wasn't until Picone left after the fifth, having allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out 10, that the Rockers were able to generate offense.

Hagerstown reliever Quinton Martinez allowed three consecutive doubles to Aklinski, Drew Mendoza and Max Viera to give High Point a 2-0 lead. Only a strong throw from Boxcars left fielder Miles Williams to cut down Aklinski at the plate prevented another run. Hagerstown then turned to Michael Saturria who allowed a single to Aidan Brewer to load the bases then a two-run single up the middle by Nolan Watson to put the Rockers ahead 5-0.

Brewer singled home the final Rockers run in the seventh as Aklinski scored after drawing a walk for a 6-0 advantage.

Burt, Aklinski, Mendoza and Viera all finished with a pair of hits for the Rockers.

Emanuel (W, 5-0) went seven innings, scattered just five hits and walked two while striking out six. Braeden Ogle struck out the side in the eighth and Jonah Scolaro put the Boxcars down in order in the ninth.

After an off day on Monday, the Rockers will be back at Truist Point for a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds starting Tuesday at 6:35 pm. All Rockers fans 60 years and older will receive a complimentary ticket in honor of Senior Citizen Night at Truist Point.

NOTES: Ben Aklinski is one stolen base away from becoming just the third player in Atlantic League history to collect 100 homers and 100 stolen bases in a career. .. Aklinski has 111 career homers in his five years in the league and has 99 stolen bases. .. The Rockers have now tossed five shutouts this season







Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2025

