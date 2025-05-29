Solter Gets Rockers Started Right in Win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers won their 10th consecutive series with a 6-2 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Thursday night at GoMart Park. The Rockers took two of three games from Charleston in the series as Matt Solter tossed six shutout innings for High Point.

With the win, the Rockers have either taken two of three games in each three-game series this year, or posted a three-game sweep. The previous club record for consecutive series wins had been six.

The win gives the Rockers a 22-8 record, matching the 2022 and 2023 clubs for the best 30-game start to a season. High Point owns a 5.5 game lead over Southern Maryland (15-12) in the Atlantic League's South Division.

Solter (W, 4-1), making his sixth start of the season, shut out the Dirty Birds through six innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six. He pitched out of a bases loaded, no outs jam in the sixth with a pair of strikeouts and a ground out to short to keep Charleston scoreless. He tossed 110 pitches in earning the victory.

The Rockers opened the scoring with two runs in the second when Aidan Brewer tripled, Nolan Watson walked, and Brewer scored on a single by Cody Wilson. D.J. Burt followed with a single to center to plate Watson for a 2-0 lead.

High Point added a single run in the fifth when Ben Aklinski walked, move to second and third on consecutive wild pitches by Charleston starter Jonh Henriquez (L, 2-1), and scored on a sac fly from Max Viera.

The Rockers grew their lead to 5-0 in the seventh when Drew Mendoza singled and scored on Viera's second homer of the season.

In the bottom of the seventh, Charleston's James Nelson walked, move to second on an infield ground out and stole third before scoring on a balk by Rockers lefty Braeden Ogle. Chad Sedio laced an RB double to pull the Birds within three at 5-2.

High Point added an insurance run in the ninth when Viera reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a double by Jack Conley.

Mendoza, Viera and Wilson each finished with a pair of hits and Viera led the Rockers with three RBI. Charleston was held to five hits with Travis Demeritte collecting a pair.

The Rockers return home following the game and will open a nine-game homestand at Truist Point on Friday. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars with fireworks slated for the postgame.







