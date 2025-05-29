Superb Defense and Stellar Hitting Secure Legends Win over Long Island

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends and the Long Island Ducks faced off for the final game of their three-game series. The Legends dropped the first two games and were looking to at least get one win before heading out on a six-game road trip. Former major leaguer, Tanner Tully, would take the bump for the Legends and Juan Hillman would take the hump for the Ducks; both southpaws that played within the Cleveland Guardians organization.

Long Island would get on the board quickly as JC Encarnacion and Ronaldo Flores would hit a pair of two-run homers to put the Ducks ahead with an early 4-0 lead. The bottom of the fourth would be the end of the game for Hillman as the Legends would quickly strike back with Andy Atwood laying down an RBI double. Curtis Terry followed up his effort with a two-run homer to bring the Legends within two. Troy Viola answered back by hitting the Ducks third two-run home run of the game. The Legends refused to go quietly though, as Terry hit his second two run homer of the game before Brady Whalen tied the game 6-6 with a solo shot of his own.

In the sixth an error would put Ronaldo Flores on base, followed up by a single from Ed Johnson - his first hit in a Ducks uniform. However, Johnson and Flores would be thrown out by the Legends infield. Feeling the energy, Dylan Rock would put a double off the wall before stealing third. He would then be driven in by Paul Toetz to give the Legends the lead going into the final three frames.

Christian Edwards would come into the game in relief to start the 7th. Cody Thomas got aboard on a single before being gunned down by Austin Bates while trying to steal second. The Legends would get two aboard on walks. Two errors and a balk would bring two runners to make it a 9-6, followed by the Ducks going down in order in the eighth. Lexington was able to hold the lead, keeping the Ducks at bay to seal the win with two strong final innings from Jonathan Haab.

The Legends (16-14) get the win 9-6 over the Ducks (16-14). Tanner Tully picks up his second win of the season to improve to 2-3, while Hillman gets the loss as he falls to 0-3 on the year.

Lexington now goes on the road to face the Charleston Dirty Birds in a three-game series, followed by a three-game series against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. They'll return home on June 6th to kicks off their Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







