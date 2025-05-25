Legends Drop Series Finale as Bats Fall Quiet

The Lexington Legends couldn't find the big hit they needed on Sunday, falling 4-2 to Charleston in the series rubber match. Despite some late noise in the ninth, Lexington's offense just didn't do enough, dropping them to 15-12 on the year.

Charleston did most of its damage in the fourth and seventh, with a two-run homer from J.J. Matijevic and another long ball from Demtrius Moorer. Lexington starter Nic Laio kept things close through six innings, but the bullpen gave up key insurance runs that proved costly.

Lexington's offense struggled to get going against Charleston starter David Lebron, who spun eight sharp innings and allowed just three hits while striking out eight. The Legends did scrape one run across in the ninth to make it interesting, but the rally fizzled before they could draw even.

Pedro Gonzalez was one of the few bright spots at the plate, collecting two hits and an RBI double. Paul Toetz added an RBI of his own, but it was otherwise a quiet afternoon for the lineup, which managed just five hits in total.

The Legends now turn the page to their next series, welcoming the Long Island Ducks to Lexington for the first time since 2022. The series will kick off Tuesday, May 27th with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM on $2 Tuesday, where fans can expect $2 tickets, popcorn, hot dogs, and canned Pepsi products. On Wednesday first pitch will be at 6:45 PM for the season's first Bark in the Park, where dog friends will be welcome at Legends Field. The series will wrap up on Thursday, May 29th with Thirsty Thursday's first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM. Thursday will also be Teacher Appreciation Night, where teachers can get tickets for a special $5 price through a special ticket link just for them.

The Legends will be hosting Come Home Again Reunion Weekend, presented by Lexington Clinic, June 6-8. The Zooperstars will be in town, along with a commemorative coin giveaway and the return of former Legends players and coaches to Lexington. It's going to be a Legendary weekend fans won't want to miss.







