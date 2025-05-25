Legends Walk off in Extras, Even Series against Charleston

The Lexington Legends bounced back in thrilling fashion on Saturday night, edging out the Charleston Dirty Birds 5-4 in ten innings. After a frustrating opener, the Legends showed grit and timely execution to grab a win that evened the series and energized the home crowd of over 2100 fans.

Brady Whalen got things started with an RBI single in the first, and Lexington chipped away throughout the game despite being outhit, including a solo homer from Andy Atwood in the third. Charleston briefly jumped ahead in the seventh, but Lexington answered right back with two runs in the eighth-sparked by solid at-bats from Whalen and Curtis Terry. Whalen had another strong night, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double.

The bullpen came up huge late. Jonathan Haab threw three scoreless innings in extras and earned the win, stranding Charleston runners and giving the offense room to work. Lexington finally broke through in the bottom of the tenth, taking advantage of a pair of walks and a key miscue to walk it off with a balk from Charleston's Samuel Reyes.

Offensively, the Legends didn't light up the stat sheet, but they made their hits count. Just six knocks on the night, but they came in big spots-none bigger than Atwood's early blast and Terry's clutch RBI double. With the win, the Legends move to 15-11 and will look to take the series in Sunday's rubber match. They'll count on some momentum, some patience at the plate, and hopefully just a little less drama to close things out.

