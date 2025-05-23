Lexington Native and Legends Catcher Colin Burgess Inks Contract with Atlanta Braves

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that catcher Colin Burgess, a hometown product and former South Carolina Gamecock, has signed a professional contract with the Atlanta Braves. The move comes just weeks after Burgess was selected second overall in the 2025 Baseball America-Atlantic League Pro Days Draft powered by Indy Ball Jobs.

A graduate of Tates Creek High School, Burgess helped lead the Commodores to a KHSAA State Championship, earning All-State honors and finished his high school career with a .412 batting average. He went on to play three seasons at the University of South Carolina, where he appeared in 108 games, showcasing his defensive strength and baseball IQ while competing in the SEC.

Following college, Burgess signed as a free agent with the Detroit Tigers organization before returning home to Lexington and being drafted by the Legends this spring. His selection in the Pro Days Draft offered him a new opportunity - and in just a few weeks, he capitalized on it.

"This is a tremendous moment for Colin and a credit to the Atlantic League, the Pro Days Draft, and our coaching staff," said Lexington Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. "To see a hometown kid go from being drafted in April to signing with a Major League organization in May speaks volumes about his perseverance and the quality of talent in this league. We're proud to have been a part of his journey."

Burgess's signing is another clear example of the Atlantic League's reputation as a professional showcase for players looking to earn or reclaim a spot in Major League Baseball, or high caliber international leagues.

The Lexington Legends congratulate Colin Burgess on this exciting next step in his career and look forward to watching him succeed in the Braves organization.

