Rockers Stifle Legends, Draw Even in Standings

May 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The High Point Rockers used a strong start from Kyle Barraclough to beat the Lexington Legends 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon, drawing even with Lexington for first place in the Atlantic League South Division. Lexington was held to just two hits in the loss and fell to 12-5, just their second home loss of the season.

All of High Point's damage came in the early and middle innings. A solo homer by Nick Longhi in the second put the Rockers on the board, and they added another run off a homerun by Aidan Brewer. In the sixth, Drew Mendonza crushed a two-run shot to put the Rockers up for good.

Lexington's offense managed just two hits - a Curtis Terry double and an RBI single from Pedro Gonzalez. The Legends tied the game briefly in the fourth with Gonzalez's hit and a sacrifice fly from Brian Fuentes but were otherwise stymied by Barraclough, who allowed only two runs over six innings despite walking four. The bullpen followed with three hitless frames to close it out.

On the mound, Patrick Wicklander took his first loss of the season after allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits and two walks while striking out four. Jose Acosta was solid in relief, working 2 1/3 scoreless innings to keep the game from getting out of reach.

Lexington now turns to the final game of the series on Thursday, needing a win to avoid falling behind High Point.







