Pitching Leads the Way as Ducks Top Ghost Peppers

May 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 4-2 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Cody Thomas' RBI single through the right side in the first inning off Ghost Peppers starter Adam Scott gave the Ducks an early 1-0 lead. Gastonia tied the game at one in the third on Justin Wylie's RBI single up the middle off Ducks starter Mitchell Senger. However, Long Island answered with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame to reclaim the lead. Chris Roller's RBI double and RBI singles from JC Encarnacion and Thomas highlighted the inning.

An RBI double to left by Wylie in the seventh made it a 4-2 ballgame. Gastonia then put the tying runs on base in the ninth inning, but Patrick Mazeika popped out to right to end the game.

Senger did not factor into the decision but pitched four innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out five. Brad Case (1-0) got the win after striking out the side in a scoreless fifth inning. Scott (0-2) took the loss, conceding four runs on four hits and five walks in two and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts. Peyton Williams collected his third save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Roller led the Ducks offense with two hits, an RBI, a run and a walk. Thomas added two hits and two RBIs.

