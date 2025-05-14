Transylvania University Students Run the Show for Lexington Legends Game on May 15

May 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends and Transylvania University are teaming up for Transylvania Night at Legends Field on Thursday, May 15 at 6:45 PM, where students from the university's "Sports Facilities and Event Management" course will take over game day operations as part of a fast-paced, real-world class project.

In just a short time during their intensive May term, students have been responsible for managing ticket sales, securing sponsorships, marketing the event, and filling key roles on game day. Organized into committees, the students have worked quickly and collaboratively to bring the night together and gain hands-on experience in the sports and entertainment industry.

"Partnering with the Lexington Legends has been an incredible opportunity for Transylvania University," said Dr. Marion Hambrick, professor of business administration at Transylvania University. "The students have gained a tremendous amount of real-world experience, learning about the many aspects of professional baseball. We greatly appreciate the Legends leadership opening their doors to us and allowing us to help host this event. We look forward to a great event on the 15th and continued partnership with the Legends."

To support their work, the Legends are offering a special discounted ticket offer for Transylvania students, staff, and alumni, encouraging the entire Pioneer community to come out and support their classmates' efforts.

"The energy and professionalism these students have shown in such a short turnaround is impressive," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "We're proud to provide this opportunity and even more excited about the direction our growing partnership with Transylvania University is headed, both academically and athletically."

Transylvania Night builds on an existing relationship between the two organizations, including hosting the Transylvania baseball team at Legends Field. Both the Legends and Transylvania are working together to expand the partnership into new educational and community initiatives. Tickets for Transylvania Night are available now at lexingtonlegends.com. Fans are invited to enjoy an evening at the ballpark while supporting Lexington's future sports leaders.







Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.