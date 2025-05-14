San Francisco Giants Purchase Contract of Legends IF Drew Ellis

May 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The talents of infielder Drew Ellis, who currently leads the team with five homeruns through 17 games, becomes the second Legends player this season to have his contract purchased by a major league club, with the San Francisco Giants acquiring his contract.

A native-born son of Kentucky, Drew Ellis was born in Louisville, KY and played collegiately for the University of Louisville for two seasons. In the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft, Ellis was drafted in the 2nd Round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Diamondbacks, and played had stints with the Seattle Mariners in 2022 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. Last season, Ellis played for the Angels' AAA affiliate Salt Lakes Bees and the Charleston Dirty Birds.

This season the 29 year old has been raking with the Lexington Legends. His five homeruns leads the Legends, and is tied for second in the Atlantic League. He's also been averaging .373 at the plate, with 11 RBIs and 5 doubles in just 51 at bats.

The Legends will continue their season without Ellis today, Wednesday May 14th with first pitch scheduled for 10:30 AM for Education Day. The series will conclude on Thursday, May 15th with a 6:45 PM first pitch for Thirsty Thursday. Thursday will also feature Nurses Appreciation Night and Transylvania University Night. Student who participated in the Hit the Books reading program, presented by iHOP, will also be able to redeem their bookmarks Thursday night for two complimentary tickets.







Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.